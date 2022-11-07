Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: How to make up for long wait

We know that Ted Lasso season 3 is going to be coming to Apple TV+ at some point down the road, though there’s no question it’s been a long wait.

We’ve gone over at length some of the reasons for the long delays already, whether it be due to script rewrites or logistical challenges with some important locations. We recognize that the Jason Sudeikis series is probably one of the most anticipated releases of the next several months … but it’s probably not coming back this calendar year. It’s a bummer to say that, but it is the reality of where we are.

It’s true that Apple never technically said season 3 was coming this year and with that in mind, they haven’t necessarily let anyone done. However, it’s clear that there is disappointment out there, and why in the world wouldn’t there be since many cast members suggested the show was fall-bound?

Because of all of this, we do think it would benefit the streaming service to do something to help ease the wait for impatient fans, and there are a few options as to what they could do…

1. Just announce the date already – Please. Just give us some piece.

2. Release a behind-the-scenes featurette – Can you give us some bonus content with the cast/crew discussing making the show?

3. A small webisode – We have seen fake AFC Richmond press conferences released independently in the past. Why not do something with this that is even larger in scale?

4. Surprise release the first episode – Okay, this is probably not going to happen, but it would be fun to get some sort of substantial appetizer for the rest of the season over the next couple of months.

Remember that, realistically speaking, we are probably waiting until late winter or spring to see the actual season back. With the current pace of things, it’s unrealistic to hope for anything more here.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Ted Lasso season 3, and how do you think Apple will make up for the delay?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates all about the series. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

