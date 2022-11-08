Is The Winchesters new tonight on The CW? New scoop

Is The Winchesters new tonight on The CW? Over the past month, we’ve had a chance to see new installments since the premiere. Is that going to continue?

Of course, it would be great to say that we’re going to get another chapter of the Supernatural prequel tonight but, unfortunately, that’s not going to happen. What is going on here? Well, the answer is rather simple: The midterm elections. The CW, especially under new ownership, does not want to run the risk of losing any viewership at all. They’re taking this week off but rest assured, you are going to see the series back on November 15.

Want to get more news on that, or what’s going to be coming after the fact? Then go ahead and check out the two synopses below…

Season 1 episode 5, “Legend of a Mind” – SECRETS UNCOVERED – Hidden secrets from Ada’s (Demetria McKinney) past comes to light when the gang goes undercover to look into a suspicious death. Still reeling from the last Hunt, Millie (Bianca Kajlich) asks Mary (Meg Donnelly) to keep an eye on John (Drake Rodger) as they split off from the others to get intel on the new case. Carlos (JoJo Fleites) and Ada’s stakeout connects the victim to the next target. Latika’s (Nida Khurshid) research comes up with some interesting results that lead John to be Mary’s lifeline out of a sticky situation. Lisa Soper directed the episode written by Sehaj Sethi (#105). Original Airdate 11/15/2022. Every episode of THE WINCHESTERS is available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Season 1 episode 6, “Art of Dying” – CALL FOR HELP – Mary (Meg Donnelly) gets a call from an old family friend who’s looking for some help but when the team arrives, they learn that some crucial details were left out. While Latika (Nida Khurshid) struggles with being a Hunter and questions her future with it, John’s (Drake Rodger) eagerness, and commitment to the Hunt worries Mary. Carlos (JoJo Fleites) finds himself in a situation he’s never experienced before and doesn’t know what to do with himself. Geary McLeod directed the episode written by Jess Kardos (#106). Original Airdate 11/22/2022. Every episode of THE WINCHESTERS is available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

If you didn’t hear, season 1 of this show is only going to have 13 episodes (another symptom of the CW sale), so go ahead and prepare to enjoy these episodes while we have them. There is still a chance of season 2 down the road.

