Severance season 2 premiere date: A filming consideration

Now that Severance season 2 is currently in production, isn’t it great to have more things to discuss? There are new characters, and we tend to believe the ambition and scope of the show is going to be bigger and bolder than ever before.

So how much will Apple TV+ base its future announcements on filming? They are obviously connected, but there could be even more thought put into them than you would initially think.

First and foremost, consider this: The streaming service may want to wait to make a premiere date announcement until production is 100% done. Since this isn’t a Netflix show where every single installment needs to be done at once, there is technically no rule that they have to do this.

Yet, we wouldn’t blame Apple wanting to make sure that part of the process is done before locking in on a date. What if things get delayed? Severance has such a passionate audience that there would be a lot of angry fans if they switched up a date after an announcement.

Given that shows typically premiere a month and a half / two months after they are announced, this is one of the reasons why we don’t expect season 2 to premiere until at least mid-summer, if not later. Filming is supposed to go on until May! That may seem like a long time, but this is a complicated show with a number of characters and a story that needs to be 100% nailed. Season 1 proved to be such a pleasant surprise and one of the most cerebral shows of this year. We don’t think anyone expects perfection, but the bar is going to be set understandably high after everything we had a chance to witness this past go-around.

