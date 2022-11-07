The Mandalorian season 3 premiere date: A case for quick reveal

Are we going to learn The Mandalorian season 3 premiere date at Disney+ sooner rather than later? Let’s just say there is reason to have hope for it.

After all, just consider a few, very much simple variables. First and foremost, it’s already been revealed that the Pedro Pascal series will be back in February, which is going to be fun given that the actor will have two high-profile shows on at the same time. (Remember, The Last of Us is starting on HBO in January.) Meanwhile, Disney does also try to get premiere dates out there for their shows far in advance. Also, remember that there’s already a trailer out there! How weird is it that we’ve got that and yet, no concrete date?

Just when you consider the evidence, it makes very little sense why Disney would want to wait too much longer, especially with Andor starting to wind down. Could hyping up The Mandalorian end up helping it, even if it is in some indirect way? We tend to think so.

The latest we expect a date to be revealed

Late next month. While we’d like to learn more ASAP, it would be almost irresponsible for the streaming service to go through the rest of the year without some sort of announcement. Our feeling, at least for now, is that they’ll especially want to use the NBA – Christmas Day broadcasts on ABC to heavily promote season 3, so it should be out there at some point before then.

Just remember that season 3 easily has a chance to outpace the first two when it comes to viewership. Disney+ is far more established now, and The Mandalorian overall is a merchandising machine. They have SO much to gain from getting the series back.

What are you hoping to see when it comes to The Mandalorian season 3 from start to finish?

