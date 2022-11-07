Westworld season 5: Were Evan Rachel Wood, cast already paid?

If you missed the sad news on Friday, it looks like we’re not going to be seeing a Westworld season 5 over on HBO. Despite this being at one point a marquee show, the cost grew too prohibitive for the series versus what its viewership actually was. Remember here that we’re now in the Warner Bros. Discovery era, and we’ve come to learn that their #1 priority seems to be cutting costs across the board.

What makes this story a little more unusual than most is the fact that many of the core cast could still be paid as though another season happened. According to a report from Deadline, multiple actors (which could have included Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Ed Harris and Aaron Paul) had their options for season 5 exercised last year, months before season 4 even premiered. This is probably why several performers were optimistic about the future in the press for season 4, as they had every reason to believe that it was happening.

So why cancel the show, given that you are already paying a generous chunk of change to the cast? Well, the aforementioned report notes that the parent company could still be saving tens of millions of dollars canceling this show, even with the cast getting their salaries. Clearly, they still didn’t think a potential final season would have produced the financial payoff that merited bringing it back.

At the end of the day, we 100% understand that television is a business and these are the sorts of moves that are going to be made from time to time. However, it is still easy to say that there could be ramifications from a fan point of view here. Remember that fans are human, and they are going to be upset if they lose a program they love. That could impact their decision to keep watching.

