The Wheel of Time season 2 premiere date: The priority point

It goes without saying that we’re excited to see The Wheel of Time season 2 premiere on Amazon at some point down the road. Of course, we do also say this knowing full well that it will not be coming this year. Unless there’s some shocking last-second miracle, the first few months of 2023 have to be more of the target point for this show.

Some of the disadvantages to the long wait here are already clear, that that the last thing anyone most likely wants to do is be forced to stick around and wait longer to see the fantasy epic back. Are there secretly some advantages to this, though? We think so for a couple of reasons.

For starters, airing the show in the winter / early spring allows Prime Video more time to specifically focus on it. Remember that they had Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in the crosshairs for most of the year and moving forward, the priority will start to become Jack Ryan. The streamer does do a pretty good job going all-out on some of their big shows, and we’re reasonably confident we will get the same thing here. Just remember that we’ve already seen multiple conventional panels over the past few months, and there could be some other good stuff moving forward.

We also do think there’s a little gamesmanship to the release here. Think about it like this: By the time that season 2 premieres, there could be a craving for more fantasy programming. Both The Rings of Power and House of the Dragon dominated the genre field and now, we’re getting a small hiatus. HBO will be bringing hack His Dark Materials in December, but it should be either done or close to it by the time that The Wheel of Time does eventually come back.

Sure, the wait may be terrible, but go ahead and remember that good things are coming. There’s a lot to be super-excited for!

