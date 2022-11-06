CBS gives Fire Country huge airing after AFC Championship Game

Just in case you needed more evidence that CBS has all the faith in the world in Fire Country, we have some of it for you now.

Today, the folks at the network confirmed that on Sunday, January 29, you are going to see the Max Thieriot series air following the AFC Championship Game. Given the fantastic ratings that this NFL broadcast tends to get, this is one of the most-coveted lead-ins anywhere on the TV schedule. This will offer Fire Country a chance to get even more viewers, and that could lead to it finding even more of an audience a little bit later on the year.

So far, it is easy to label this show a runaway hit. Remember that it has already generated a full-season order, and it also has improved on its SWAT lead-in through some of the episodes this season. There is potential here for the show to be on the air for many years to come.

Of course, there is still a larger question to think about right now: Will Fire Country be able to actually retain some of these viewers after this special airing? That is something that a lot of shows do struggle with; they are able to get some extra viewers after a prominent NFL airing, but not a lot of them opt to watch again down the road. This show does at least have a few different things going for it, from a compelling lead to great action and character drama. On paper, this is the sort of story that should do fairly well after a football broadcast. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens here.

Remember that the next new episode of the show is going to air one week from Friday; there is a temporarily hiatus on the way here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Fire Country right now

What do you think about Fire Country get these key airing following the AFC Championship Game?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







