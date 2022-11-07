The Cleaning Lady season 2 episode 8 spoilers: ‘Spousal Privilege’

Curious to learn a little more about The Cleaning Lady season 2 episode 8 at Fox? There is a lot of stuff to dive into here!

First things first, let’s just say that this upcoming episode (titled “Spousal Privilege”) is going to have very much an ensemble feel. There will be opportunities to see a lot of these characters struggle, but also working to support each other. For a few more details, go ahead and check out the full season 2 episode 8 synopsis below:

JD temporarily takes in Fiona and the kids during a time of need. Meanwhile, Garrett changes strategies in his attempt to stop Kamdar in the all-new “Spousal Privilege” episode of The Cleaning Lady airing Monday, Nov. 14 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (CLD-208) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

It is kind of curious that Fox can release more details for an episode of this show and not even mention Thony at all, but that’s another reminder of just how spread-out the following is for this show. They don’t feel the pressure to release too much info at once, as they recognize that there will be an audience watching no matter what. Do we wish that said audience was a little bit larger? Absolutely, as so far the numbers are down slightly versus where they were at this point in season 1. Yet, you can make the same argument about a lot of TV shows across the board, and we’ll just have to wait and see how things play out over the course of time. Fox does not have to rush anything along when it comes tom figuring out the show’s season 3 future.

When it comes to next episode in particular, we’re just anticipating that some big secrets are going to work their way into the picture. Just remember what spousal privilege means in the first place…

