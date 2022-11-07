All American: Homecoming season 2 episode 5: ‘No More Drama’

Next week on All American: Homecoming season 2 episode 5, we’re going to see a story titled “No More Drama.” So what’s the irony here? Well, there’s probably going to be a lot of drama here moving forward. (It is a great song, though.)

So what’s going to be coming up? Well, at the center of this story is a mental health day. It’s something that so many of us need in life, since this is a real opportunity to be able to reflect and prepare for some major events to come. Of course, often these days do not end up going according to plan.

Below, you can check out the full All American: Homecoming season 2 episode 5 synopsis with some more insight on the future:

SELF-CARE – When Amara (Kelly Jenrette) realizes that the student body is still reeling from recent events on campus, she gives everyone a mental health day. While everyone seems to be enjoying the activities on the quad, Simone (Geffri Maya) struggles with relaxing and finding a connection that doesn’t involve tennis. Damon (Peyton Alex Smith) is feeling insecure about his relationship with Thea (Camille Hyde), so he makes plans for the two of them, but when Thea gets a surprise visitor, things get awkward for Thea. Keisha (Netta Walker) is worried about how Cam (Mitchell Edwards) is holding up, but is commandeered by her dance professor, leaving Coach Marcus (Cory Hardrict) the opportunity to step up for Cam. Meanwhile, JR (Sylvester Powell) tries his hand at casual dating and learns something about his relationship style. Nikhil Paniz directed the episode written by Lamont Magee (#205). Original airdate 11/14/2022.

Clearly, there’s a lot going on here both in terms of studies, relationships, and career decisions. Would it be nice to get some closure in this episode? In theory sure, but we 100% know we’re not going to be getting that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

