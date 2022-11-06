Cobra Kai season 6 renewal, premiere date: A plan at Netflix

Even though there is no official Cobra Kai season 6 renewal as of yet, we know there is still a lot to look forward to. After all, consider where things stand! This is one of Netflix’s most popular shows, and we don’t have a sense this momentum is slowing down at all.

We’ve already said that the wait for an official season 6 order may be a product of circumstance, and there is no real reason to think otherwise right now. As a matter of fact, we’re starting to think that they will wait to officially announce a new season until the writers are at work; that way, there’s something to get fans excited alongside a renewal! (There’s a small part of us that wonders if they would wait on a renewal until everyone is actually filming the show, but that feels like too hard of a secret to keep at the moment.)

Ultimately, Netflix’s plan right now for the renewal is clearly to wait until they can make a big splash with an announcement, and we wonder if they will do the same with a premiere date. Think about the motivation here: Wouldn’t it be cool to see a date announced with some sort of teaser? They’ve done that down the road and we’ve certainly felt it to be a welcome opportunity to get hyped-up for what lies ahead.

The good news is that we don’t think that we’re going to be waiting too long to learn more about a renewal. The premiere date is a totally different story. Because filming won’t begin until at some point next year, there’s a chance we don’t venture back to the dojo until either late 2023 or early 2024. The only advice we can offer here is prepare for a long wait and hope that it’s well worth it.

Related – Be sure to get some more Cobra Kai updates right now

What are you most excited to see on Cobra Kai season 6, no matter when the show comes back?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some additional updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







