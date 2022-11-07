Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: Breaking the mold

It goes without saying that we want a Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date on Showtime, preferably sooner rather than later. How can we not? This is one of the network’s most popular shows, and we do think that we are going to see it become even more popular over the course of the next chapter. We feel personally like the majority of the show’s current audience actually started watching after season 1 wrapped up. Consider that the power of word of mouth!

Showtime knows what the demand is for season 2, and that’s why we wouldn’t be surprised if they do something a little surprising for a premium cable show. What is that? Let’s just say that we’re going to be diving more into that shortly…

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on YELLOWJACKETS!

When it comes to a lot of cable and streaming shows, there seems to be a little bit of superstition around one subject in particular: When to announce a premiere date. You want to do it at least a month and a half in advance, that way you can really generate some buzz for the upcoming episodes.

However, this show in particular could be in an unusual spot: Given that filming is going to be going on until February and Yellowjackets could premiere as early as March (based on what the network is planning with some other programming), could they actually announce a date while the series is still in production? That’s highly unusual for a lot of shows of this nature; yet, if season 2 is far enough along, maybe Showtime will be comfortable enough in doing it.

With that being said, the last thing that they probably want here is another situation like with Your Honor, where they announced a date until to delay it after the fact.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to Yellowjackets right now

What are you the most excited for when it comes to Yellowjackets season 2, no matter when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stay put for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







