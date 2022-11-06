Stranger Things 5 premiere date: A reveal at Stranger Things Day?

Did today’s Stranger Things Day celebration online lead to any news when it comes to a Stranger Things 5 premiere date — or anything at all about the upcoming season?

Obviously, November 6 is a huge day within the world of this show — it marks the day Will Byers disappeared! It’s one of those days that outside of the story has become a celebration of this fandom, and that is something the folks at Netflix are very-much aware of at this point. It’s one of the reasons why they’ve put out so many behind-the-scenes photos today! There is a full thread that you can see on Twitter below, and we think it will help to crank up the nostalgia to eleven. (Of course, the irony here is that nostalgia itself is one of the big selling points of this show!)

Unfortunately, there’s nothing in any of this today that signals that we’re going to be getting some season 5 premiere date news soon — and honestly, we doubt we’ll be getting it for at least the next several months. While Netflix clearly wanted to give fans something to be excited for today, filming hasn’t even started for the final season yet. It’s hard to hand down new info when there isn’t really any to share!

Is there a chance that we could get an official date next year on November 6? Possibly, and it’s going to depend on how far along filming is and beyond just that, the post-production plans for the show. Given the high budget and long timeline that comes with a show like this, we tend to think we’ll be waiting until at least the middle of 2024 to see it and honestly, it could even be later than that.

What do you think we’re going to eventually see when it comes to a Stranger Things 5 premiere date?

Be sure to share right now in the comments!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

guess who found brand new BTS photos [open this thread for a smile] #strangerthingsday pic.twitter.com/iV9acLbKAe — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 6, 2022

