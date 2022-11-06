American Horror Story season 12: An early look ahead

We know that we still have a couple of weeks to go for American Horror Story: NYC, but why not look more towards the future?

One of the things that we are well-aware of at the moment is that there is no cause for concern: FX has already renewed the show for another season, so there’s no real reason to be concerned over what the future holds. The question just becomes how much are Ryan Murphy and the creative team already thinking over what could be coming up next.

Would we be surprised if there is already an idea for season 12 out there? Not at all, even if it isn’t finalized. We’ve seen this show in the past used penultimate episodes / finales hint at what’s next for the franchise, and we could be looking for that in the remaining episodes of NYC, just in case.

Of course, we say all of this knowing full well that there’s no real guarantee that we’re going to see something like this happen here. We’ve seen seasons end of this show without any tease of the future at all. We’d just like to see it because it allows us a chance to get back to some traditions of old for this franchise. We’ve really enjoyed NYC, but it has also distanced itself greatly from past iterations. Remember that they didn’t even use Frances Conroy as the Angel of Death!

Given how secretive FX / Murphy have been about this season so far, don’t be shocked if there are no clues if an Easter egg like this is even coming or not.

Are you already excited to see American Horror Story season 12, even though we know nothing about it?

