Dancing with the Stars 31: Who was eliminated, week 8?

Who was eliminated on week 8 of Dancing with the Stars 31? It is clear at this point that the competition is closer than ever. Sure, there’s one dancer left in Vinny Guadagnino who is clearly worse than any other person left this season, but he’s got a big audience! His success actually does create a little more drama, which we think is useful to a show like this.

Based on the stunning exit of Jordin Sparks last week, there were really only three Stars we considered safe heading into the elimination: Gabby Windey, Charli D’Amelio, and Wayne Brady. They are collectively the best of the bunch in terms of scores, and each one of them seems to also have a sizable voting block. We still think that Wayne is the favorite and honestly, he should be the favorite. The guy’s such a classic entertainer and he also has generations of fans out there.

Heidi D’Amelio was an easy prediction to make just because we’ve seen her be in trouble before; however, we can’t just sit here and pretend like she’s a deserving dancer to go home. Trevor Donovan was actually a safer prediction entering the show just because he’s also been in danger before; also, we think he’s the worst dancer of the two and would probably be sent out in any sort of head-to-head showdown.

The results – We’ll say this: The judges were ready to send Vinny out tonight. He got the worst scores by far, and this was really a situation where if he was in the bottom, he’d for sure be going home. That’s what happened tonight. He was in the bottom two with Trevor (after Heidi was the first person eliminated) and, even though he’d been in the bottom before, it didn’t matter. Vinny is gone from the show.

We’re not shocked there was a double elimination at this point in the season … there were still so many people left!

