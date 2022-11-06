Call the Midwife season 12 premiere date: Big news for Trixie?

As you get yourselves prepared for Call the Midwife season 12 at BBC One, isn’t there a lot of great stuff to be excited for? This is one of those shows designed to make you feel something, whether it is joy, sadness, heartache, or something else altogether.

Of course, we’d love to be able to sit here and offer up a specific premiere date, but we can’t do that … at least for now. What we can do, though, is give you a small sense of what is coming, and that includes giving you a general sense of things. The Christmas Special is obviously coming on December 25 both in the UK and in America on PBS. Meanwhile, season 12 will almost certainly start in Britain in January, though we’ll have to wait for a while longer to see it air here in the States. (Typically, it starts on the aforementioned network in the spring…)

So what lies ahead in the upcoming chapter of the show? There are some set spoilers ahead, so read on with caution…

Still with us? Then let’s just say that it looks like Trixie is getting married! There are a number of images online showing Helen George’s character celebrating a big wedding to Matthew (Olly Rix), a guy who has been a love interest for her as of late. When you consider everything that Trixie has endured, from tragedy to struggles with addiction, she absolutely deserves all the happiness in the world. This is a great time for her to enter this new phase of her life and from here, we absolutely imagine that there are other great things that could be coming her way.

Of course, we’re just going to have to be patient to see what some of those great things are. Why not cross our fingers and hope for the best?

