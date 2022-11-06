BMF season 2 premiere date: More news imminent at Starz?

Are we inching super-close to getting some BMF season 2 premiere date news at Starz? There is every reason in the world to think so!

First and foremost, you just gotta remember the following: We already know that the series is coming back in January. When you think about that and that alone, it’s super-easy to make the case that we’re about to get some further insight. Why in the world wouldn’t we? Typically, networks do release premiere dates at least a month or two in advance, and absolutely we are closing in on that window right now. It’s all just a matter of when.

Let’s be pretty clear at this point: We’d be somewhat shocked if news was not pretty much imminent on the series’ future. The only reason that it might not be is because Starz is waiting until the end of the still-airing documentary to release some news. There’s a case to be made for that, but it’s also a pretty short window of time for them to promote the show. Are they really going to want to operate within that particular span? We’re honestly not suire.

The one thing that we can say with some measure of confidence is that no matter when the pretty dare is unearthed here for season 2, the network is almost sure to give it a pretty big push. They realize, after all, that this is one of their most popular shows, and they are going to want to get the new year off to the best start that they possibly can. Why wouldn’t they want that? They’ve got a real opportunity here to dive into some dark, intense and hopefully exciting stories within the BMF world with some big-name guest stars and more drama.

The earlier in January we get the show back, the happier that we’re personally going to be.

What do you most want to see when it comes to BMF season 2, no matter when it premieres?

