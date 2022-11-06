The Walking Dead season 11 episode 24 promo: The series finale

Next week on AMC+, prepare to get emotional: The Walking Dead season 11 episode 24 is going to be here. This is the series finale, and a chance to get closure on so many different stories. (Warning: There are spoilers from episode 23 within; read on with that in mind.)

Is this the end of the entire franchise? Not exactly. We know already about The Walking Dead: Dead City, the upcoming Manhattan-based show featuring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Meanwhile, we’re also familiar with the Daryl Dixon show coming down the line. These are still in the pipeline, as is the farewell to Rick Grimes. there will be time to talk about all of these, but this article is all about the flagship show itself. It is 100% coming to an end now and with that in mind, we have to prepare

If you look below, you can see the first-look promo for the upcoming finale, which has extremely high stakes and a number of big question marks at the center of it. There is that epic battle between the Commonwealth and the survivors, and of course we’re very-much concerned that Judith is going to die during it.

At this point, it probably goes without saying that the show is going to end in a pretty different way than the Robert Kirkman comic series did; yet, we wouldn’t be shocked if there are some homages to it sprinkled here and there. We don’t think that the show wants you to forget where this world came from; they’d be silly to even consider that.

Have your tissues on standby; regardless of who lives or who dies here, we can almost guarantee that this is going to be an emotional send-off to a show that changed AMC and the cable TV world forever.

