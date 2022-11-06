Today The Walking Dead season 11 episode 23 arrived on AMC+ and with it, absolutely set the stage for the series finale. This is one of the more brutal episodes we’ve seen of the zombie drama, especially when you think about what happened close to the very end with Judith.

We’ve been expecting a huge battle between our heroes and the Commonwealth for a while and in this episode, we finally got it … but there were consequences. Huge consequences, in fact. Pamela shot Judith! There are so many things that are devastating about this, from Daryl’s reaction to, of course, the idea that there are children caught up in this war. Yet, we can’t sit here and say that it is completely unbelievable that something like this would happen. The Walking Dead has long eschewed the rules of the real world, where children are meant to be protected. Rick’s daughter, after all, has for many years been someone who had to grow up far too fast.

So is she 100% gone? We’re not willing to say that as of yet. Her situation adds another bit of stakes to the series finale, as this is someone who Daryl is desperate to protect even amidst all of the surrounding chaos. Losing this character at this point would just be a hard pill to swallow, given that Carl died years ago and Rick, while still alive, has been off the show for years. We don’t want to keep seeing bad things happening to the Grimes family!

Yet, there’s no denying that Daryl doing something now to help care for Rick’s daughter feels like an absolute full-circle moment, and brings us back to some of the earlier moments of the show. We don’t think that this is a coincidence, and the same goes for some of the rather-simple themes of survival that are present in this story right now. The writers could make things more complicated if they 100% wanted to but at the end of the day, there is fundamentally no need.

What did you think about the events of The Walking Dead season 11 episode 23?

Do you think that Judith is gone? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: AMC.)

