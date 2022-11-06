Virgin River season 5 premiere date: What Netflix should consider

Can we go ahead and call Virgin River season 5 one of Netflix’s most-anticipated shows of 2023? We know that it may seem a little bit early to say that, but it’s not going to stop us from doing so!

After all, there are a number of reasons already as to why the streaming service should already be eager to get this show back. It is sneakily one of their bigger hits, for starters, especially when you compare its actual viewership to how much it costs per episode. The folks at the streaming service undoubtedly love what it brings to them every single year, and it’s probably why they’d like to have it back as soon as possible.

Unfortunately, we don’t get the sense that it will be back anytime soon; odds are, Netflix won’t be bringing season 5 to the service until July, largely because it’s what they’ve done in the past. Even if in theory some of these episodes could be ready sooner, it may matter that much to them at the end of the day. Why change what is working so well at this point?

We’re not here in this article to advocate Netflix making some big, sweeping change to when they premiere the Alexandra Breckenridge – Martin Henderson series, even if it would be cool to see it sooner rather than later. What we just hope they consider is announcing something either definitive or close to it when production wraps. That gives viewers a specific end point and by that time, there may be less of a reason to think that there’d be some massive delay after the fact. The more that you can build up excitement for a show like this, of course the stronger the audience could be when it returns. You’re giving people even more of a reason to watch by a specific period of time!

