Saturday Night Live spoofs Elon Musk – Twitter takeover

There was one thing we were almost positive that Saturday Night Live would spoof tonight: Elon Musk taking over Twitter. How they were going to do it, however was the real question.

Well, what they decided to do here was do an entire sketch about Twitter employees (the only two left) reviewing some of the accounts that were banned to see if they were worthy of reinstatement. That included someone who doxxed a Call of Duty player, a bitcoin scam bot, and then eventually James Austin Johnson as Donald Trump. The latter is not a surprise, given that we saw this coming from the moment that the sketch started.

Yet, was this really a compelling enough sketch with the material offered? Given that Musk was a host on the show not that long ago, it really felt like there was a chance to deliver a more complete spoof of the man himself. Yet, the writers didn’t go there. It continued a theme of the night, where it really did not feel like the show went far enough with some of the spoofs that they brought to the table. They actually had way more fun with their take on The Watcher, which clearly was something that they enjoyed doing a whole lot more and it showed.

The irony here, though, was that the majority of people who saw The Watcher was significantly less than those familiar with the Twitter takeover — it would’ve felt like the material for the latter would have been there more. Granted, we’re sure that it is going to be a hot topic during Weekend Update but when you have a chance to do a full sketch about something like this, you really want to believe the show will take full advantage. We can’t 100% say that happened here.

