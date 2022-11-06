The Rookie season 5 episode 8 return date for Nathan Fillion, cast

After tonight’s all-new episode on ABC, do you want to know The Rookie season 5 episode 8 return date? If so, we 100% understand! This is a show that has given us a really great run of stories as of late and of course, it makes sense that you would want some more.

Unfortunately, it does seem as though we’re all going to be stuck waiting for at least a little while to see Nathan Fillion and the cast return. There is no new installment set to air on the network next week, and it actually seems like the show could be on hold until November. According to the Futon Critic, you could even be waiting until December.

So what’s the reason for the long hiatus? It may just be ensuring that there are more episodes ready for the new year, and it also allows for production to get a little bit ahead of the game here. There are also some other specials and events coming up that are also causing the show to be on hiatus, and that includes the American Music Awards.

The other unfortunate thing about this break? It’s so long that at the time of this writing, we can’t even share any details about the next new episode. Wouldn’t it be nice to have at least that?

Rest assured, though, that the future remains bright for The Rookie overall. Remember that we are getting officially a full season of the Feds spin-off with Niecy Nash-Betts, and we think that there are some great things planned on the flagship — especially when it comes to Bradford and Chen. Doesn’t it feel like the writers are finally moving in the right direction at this point?

