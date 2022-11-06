Saturday Night Live return date: Dave Chappelle returning

Following tonight’s new episode, do you want to know the Saturday Night Live return date over at NBC? What about the host?

At some point during tonight’s Amy Schumer episode, we expected some sort of announcement to come in. Then, it happened and let’s just say that we were shocked: Dave Chappelle is hosting the upcoming November 12 episode with musical guest Black Star. Chappelle is obviously a huge name in comedy, and it has become somewhat a tradition for him to host right after an election. However, his two previous gigs were Presidential elections and not this.

Our bigger reaction here is that SNL is bringing on board a comic who over the past two years has become a lightning rod of controversy. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the show have a host that could generate some instant negative feedback — remember that Donald Trump and Elon Musk have both hosted the program before. This is a play primarily for ratings first and foremost, and they will almost certainly get them. The last time Chappelle hosted, he wasn’t even in that many sketches.

Black Star, meanwhile, will be serving as the musical guest for the show. Given their longtime connections to New York and hip-hop royalty, they may be as much a selling point of the show for some people as Dave. Remember that when he hosted the first time after the 2016 election, he was joined by musical guest A Tribe Called Quest. What we’re trying to say here is that this clearly may be a recurring theme for some of these episodes hosted by the comedian.

