True Detective season 4 premiere date: Hopes for November

Is there a chance that we could learn about a True Detective season 4 premiere date at some point in November? What about some other news on the show in general? There are so many questions to think about at this point and yet, also so few answers.

We at least know that another batch of episodes for the anthology series are coming, ones that will be set in Alaska and star Jodie Foster alongside Kali Reis. The title of True Detective: Night Country was first floated a while back, and production is happening in Iceland, a place that HBO has used in the past for Game of Thrones.

Basically, the foundation has been laid already for what could be an excellent chapter of this show moving forward; it mostly just comes down to whether or not this new iteration can live up to some of the hype!

The odds of us getting more news this month are… Unfortunately, still pretty low. Make no mistake that we’d love to get a premiere date, but it still feels too far away! Nobody at HBO has indicated the show will premiere in time for the current Emmy cycle, which runs until June 1. Odds are, we’re looking at a summer / fall release here. HBO has The Last of Us, Perry Mason, Succession, and Barry lined up for the first several months of 2023. The status of the upcoming new show The Idol remains somewhat of a mystery. After all of that, we do think things become a little bit clearer and True Detective could be on the docket. We certainly think we will see it before Euphoria season 3 or House of the Dragon season 2, which will likely not come until 2024.

The best we have for True Detective news this month pertains to casting, so we will keep our eyes peeled.

