Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on the Paramount Network? We know that we are getting close to the show coming back, and that’s a cause for great celebration!

However, we can’t quite say that we’re there at this particular moment in time. This is the final week of a drawn-out hiatus for the Kevin Costner series and next week, we will officially be back at Dutton Ranch! Isn’t that an easy thing to celebrate right now?

We’ve certainly started to see a number of interviews surface online in the past few days and odds are, more are coming between now and Sunday. We also have the newly-released season 5 premiere synopsis, in the event you haven’t seen that already:

John Dutton is sworn in as Governor of Montana. As John settles into the powers of his new office, he makes bold moves to protect the Yellowstone from his opponents. The bunkhouse and the Duttons enjoy the Governor’s ball.

Remember in advance that the premiere event is actually two episodes rather than just one, so this is pretty similar to what we got on the show last year. They are going to be jam-packed and they almost have to be! There is going to be an inevitable time jump here given that John is in power now and beyond just that, we imagine that a few major updates to life at the ranch will be shown off, as well. With Costner’s character serving as Governor, he won’t be around as much as he’s been. This could be a very different season in some ways, but the tone and the writing should be familiar to everyone who has enjoyed Taylor Sheridan’s work so far.

After the premiere event, there will be five more episodes until we get to another hiatus; there are 14 in season 5 in total.

