NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 6: Kensi’s ‘fun’ struggle

Next week on CBS you’re going to have a chance to see NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 6 — let’s just say it will bring a lot to the table!

So where should we start off here? Well, “Glory of the Sea” is going to be an opportunity to see both an action-packed story and then also some more personal stuff for Kensi and Deeks. For more all about that, take a look at the synopsis below:

“Glory of the Sea” – NCIS is called to investigate after Rear Admiral Ted Gordon is abducted from his home. Also, Kensi struggles with being the fun parent while Deeks is apartment hunting with his mom, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Nov. 13 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

One of the things that the writers have long tried to do is find ways to make some of these characters relatable, given that it’s not always an easy thing to do. Yet, this story marks a great opportunity for that! The reality is that a lot of people out there could find themselves in a similar spot to Kensi, where they want to see themselves as “fun” and are thrown into difficult labels as parents. It can be something tricky to overcome.

Also, who else is happy that we’re going to get two straight episodes of Deeks’ mom as an important part of this world? That’s at least something that makes us happy, since she does offer a good bit of depth into their lives. We’re always going to be happy to get as many different familiar faces on this show as possible, since it adds to the idea that this really is a living and breathing world.

