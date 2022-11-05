When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere date: November hopes

As we getting closer to learning a When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere date at Hallmark Channel? Absolutely we are, and of course it would be great to get some official news in the near future!

As for whether or not we’re going to get it this month, though, that’s a totally different story. Absolutely we’d love to get some official news in November, especially as production presses on. Unfortunately, this is probably more of a dream than reality. Late December / January tends to be when we get premiere date news on this show, and we don’t tend to think that’s going to change. (This year, the news was announced the first week of January.)

Do we expect a ton of fundamental changes to how Hallmark airs this show? Not really. We’re still hoping for a late winter or spring release, just as we’re hoping for more heartfelt, escapist stories straight out of Hope Valley. Following the engagement of Elizabeth and Lucas, we’re sure that there’s a lot of fun stuff that the writers are building towards. We don’t anticipate the same sort of wedding that we’ve seen in the When Calls the Heart world so far, but what that looks like remains to be seen. Meanwhile, Rosemary and Lee becoming parents could prove to be a really fun story in its own right.

Remember the days of Christmas Specials for this show? We know that it wasn’t that long ago. It doesn’t seem like we’re getting one this year, but maybe that changes at some point in the future. For now, we’re just happy there’s a season 10 coming and with Peacock becoming a hub for Hallmark Channel content, fingers crossed that leads to more of an audience moving forward.

Related – Check out more news when it comes to When Calls the Heart right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to a When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere date?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates coming that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







