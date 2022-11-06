Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we’re of course happy to answer that … and then also look to the future.

Tonight is most likely going to be confusing to a lot of people out there. After all, you are going to see some new programming on the air tonight; unfortunately, the Queen Latifah drama will not be a part of it. For the second straight week this show is off the air, and we just think that this is CBS saving some of their episodes for further down the road. Remember that this show runs fewer episodes (or it has in the past) than NCIS: Los Angeles, and that could be what this hiatus is about.

If there is some good news that we can hand down at the moment, it’s the oh-so-simple fact that the hiatus will be at an end in the near future! There is a new episode currently set for Sunday, November 13 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, and it’s going to have a big-name guest in Donal Logue. For more on that, just take a look below — and you can also get more news on episode 6 airing after the fact!

Season 3 episode 5, “Blowback” – When a smuggler being detained by the CIA must be transferred quickly to a secure debriefing site, McCall works with Carter Griffin to ensure he arrives unharmed. Also, Dante deals with the possibility of his father being released from prison, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, Nov. 13 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Donal Logue guest stars as Colton Fisk, one of the CIA’s most decorated agents.

Season 3 episode 6, “A Time to Kill” – After a teen girl dies from fentanyl-laced pills, a vigilante goes on a killing spree and McCall becomes a suspect, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, Nov. 20 (8:30-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

