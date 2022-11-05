Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Is spring a sure thing?

Can we actually count on spring 2023 to be when we get Ted Lasso season 3 on the air? There is a case to be made for it, but we should also make a disclaimer here: In what world can you feel confident about any thing related to this show at the moment.

For context here, just go through the timeline of events over the past several months. Initially, the season was meant to be out either right now or at some point soon. Yet, the process has been seemingly pushed back months. There is still no 100% confirmation that production is over, even though it seems like the cast and crew are close. It should easily be wrapped up before the holidays are here.

This gets us back to that aforementioned spring window. While we do like to think that late February or early March could be possible, we do have to remind you that there is a long post-production process required to get episodes done. Later in March may be more feasible.

As for potentially later than that … let’s just say that we don’t think Apple wants to premiere the show anywhere close to summer. We think they’d like for it to be eligible for the 2023 Emmys (the cutoff date there is the start of June), and also to not extend this hiatus any longer than they have to. Also, the streaming service loves money. (Heck, they recently increased the cost of a subscription.) The earlier that they can get the show back, the more revenue they will generate … and also the more opportunities that they are going to have in order to promote their other content. That’s as important as anything right now.

