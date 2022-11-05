Squid Game season 2 premiere date: The cinematic treatment

Is there a more important announcement for Netflix to make than a Squid Game season 2 premiere date? It’s hard to imagine so at present. Think about it like this: Is there another show the streaming service has that generates this much buzz all over the globe? The amount of money it generated proportional to its season 1 budget was staggering — there’s a reason why the budget was raised for season 2. There are opportunities for this show to up the ante in a big way moving forward, and we’re sure Netflix will give it all the tools necessary to make it a success. That includes, of course, some sort of enormous campaign.

How broad and epic can you expect the promotion for season 2 to be? Let’s just say this could be truly cinematic in feel, almost akin to what you see for a summer blockbuster and different than what you’ve seen from any foreign-language show ever.

For example, let’s talk about this through the lens of the premiere date. Typically with TV shows, you tend to learn about premiere dates a few months in advance. Here, you could end up learning about it significantly earlier — and if not a specific date, at least an approximate window. This could be similar to how big-budget movies are announced. The promotional four could also be months long as opposed to weeks. Nothing about season 2 will be small as Netflix looks to shatter some records.

Unfortunately, the bad news is how long you’ll be waiting to get any news on a start date. Even if the streaming service announces something early, it could still be 2024 before anything is official. Filming has yet to even start, just in case you wanted more clarity on just how far away we really are.

