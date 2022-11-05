And Just Like That season 2 premiere date: Hopes for November!

Are we going to learn a little bit more about And Just Like That season 2 at some point in November? We know that more of the show is coming! Production is currently underway, and we tend to think that the next chapter of Carrie Bradshaw’s life is going to be every bit as messy and memorable as what we’ve seen to date.

The unfortunate thing, of course, is that you’re not going to have a chance to see it in the immediate future. When the Sex and the City follow-up was first greenlit, it wasn’t necessarily meant to be a show that aired for several seasons; it wasn’t a limited series per se, but it felt like something that would be assessed down the road. Because of this, it’s never been the goal for this show to run on some sort of annual model where we get new episodes every twelve months. Sarah Jessica Parker and the rest of the cast have enough going on in their lives that they don’t really need to get back to that sort of stringent schedule.

We’ve heard in the past that season 2 of And Just Like That will most likely premiere in the summer and for now, there is no real reason to deviate from that. This gives the show not only plenty of time to film, but also be edited and prepared after the fact.

Ultimately, this suggested date is probably why there won’t be much news over the course of November — we are still SO far away! It’s possible that some casting news could be revealed, but we tend to think that spring is the earliest we’ll start to here anything about an actual start date. Be prepared to exercise patience for a good while here.

