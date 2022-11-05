Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: New trailer launch window?

When are we going to get a Yellowjackets season 2 trailer? This may not be asked as frequently as when we’re going to learn about a premiere date, but this question is very much out there. After all, the cast is a couple of months into production at this point, and we absolutely hope that there will be some more insight soon all about what the future holds.

Now, the question becomes when Showtime will want to share that insight, and we do have a good feeling on it thanks to some recent news…

For those of you who have not heard the news yet, the second season of Your Honor starring Bryan Cranston has been delayed until January 15. Unless it and Yellowjackets end up coming on the air at the same exact time, there’s a chance that we could be waiting for a little bit longer than we first expected. (Think in terms of mid-to-late March or early April.) This may not end up being the worst thing if it happens, since it would allow the post-production team ample time to edit together the remaining episodes.

Don’t be surprised if Showtime does use Your Honor in order to debut a trailer for Yellowjackets, in addition to a premiere date announcement. For any major network or streaming service, we tend to think one of the most important questions is always going to be how to keep some of the subscribers you have. We firmly believe that Showtime will do everything that they can to keep people who perhaps sign up for the Bryan Cranston series, and promoting the two shows in tandem helps to make that happen.

Of course, we tend to think that any Yellowjackets trailer will feature multiple time periods, plus a real sense of danger. Can we also get a glimpse of Adult Lottie in there while we’re at it?

