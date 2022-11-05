The Witcher season 3 premiere date: Our hopes for November

Is there any chance that we will hear some news about The Witcher season 3 over the course of this month? It goes without saying that we’d like to, but there are still questions as to whether that’s possible.

First and foremost, it’s important to remember that there’s another show set in this universe coming out over the next two months! We’re speaking of course about the long-awaited prequel The Witcher: Blood Origin, and it feels pretty clear that we’re going to learn a little bit more about it before any further news comes out on the flagship. Also, we’re still more than six months away from season 3 premiere; it has already been confirmed for a summer premiere date.

Do we think that the next several weeks are going to be 100% frustrating when it comes to this show and its future? Absolutely we do. There’s going to be an added bit of intrigue now around season 3 thanks to it being the final one for Henry Cavill. We’re still somewhat shocked and/or gobsmacked by the news that Liam Hemsworth is taking over the Geralt role in season 4, mostly because it is so rare to see a lead recast like this. The stakes are going to be super-high for season 3 to set the stage for some big things and with that, encourage a lot of people to stick around. So much of that will depend on both Liam’s performance and the story.

For now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that a season 3 premiere date gets announced in the spring. That feels like the most likely occurrence at this point.

