Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 12 video: Michael, Danielle’s date

Is Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 12 going to serve as a potential turning point for Michael and Danielle’s relationship? We can’t speak to that for the time being. However, we can at least say that it will represent some pretty awkward comedy courtesy of the two of them and Wells Adams.

If you look below, you can see via The Wrap a sneak peek that really chronicles what these two are up to in the city of Sayulita, which is close by the resort in which all the couples stay. (We’ve seen it used for a ton of dates over the years.) The twist here is that as the two travel around on horseback, they routinely run into Wells running just about every local stand possible. He’s basically the third wheel on the date, which is probably both amusing and frustrating at the same time to the two on the date.

So why in the world are the producers of Paradise doing this? Well, the simple answer is that Michael and Danielle are not the most compelling people this season when it comes to bringing drama. In life, this is a good thing since they may be a little more normal and settled than other people on the beach. However, this show thrives on conflict and Wells popping up everywhere gives the producers at least a little something to get people talking about this date.

We feel reasonably confident that Michael and Danielle are going to come out of this in a reasonably good place. The real question to us is if they could end this season engaged. We don’t think that Michael would want to do something that serious without his son being involved, and that may not be possible in this Paradise environment.

