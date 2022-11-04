Westworld season 5: Could canceled show survive elsewhere?

Following today’s shocking news of Westworld being canceled after four seasons, there is of course more to wonder. To be specific, whether or not there is any chance that this show could find another life somewhere else.

We should start here by saying this: It feels pretty unlikely. Remember that this show was produced by Warner Bros. TV, which already had incentive to keep it at HBO. After all, both of these entities are under the same corporate umbrella. Moving the show elsewhere would require a new network or streaming service partner which may not have the same incentives to keep it going. Add to this the fact that Westworld is an extremely expensive show and that doesn’t help matters at all.

The only place that could make some sense at the moment is Amazon, and that is largely because they are currently housing another show from showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. We know that these two wanted to do one more season to finish their creative vision for this story — they had a plan and publicly lobbied for it. Unfortunately, the Warner Bros. Discovery shakeup is most likely the #1 culprit it being axed at this time and with so many networks and corporations in cost-cutting mode right now, we have a hard time envisioning that keeping Westworld going is going to be a top priority for anyone.

All of this is of course made sadder by the fact that season 4 was genuinely good, and a major step up creatively from what we had a chance to see during season 3. We wish that there was an opportunity to tie up these loose ends, but we may forever have to wonder what the “new” iteration of the park looked like.

