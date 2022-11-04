Westworld canceled, no season 5 coming at HBO

Let’s go ahead and consider this the stunning TV news of the day: Westworld season 5 is not coming to HBO down the road.

In a statement, the premium-cable network confirmed their decision to end the show after a hugely-ambitious season 4, one that ended with Christina / Dolores getting an opportunity to end the cycle with hosts and humans once and for all. Now, we’re going to be left with speculation over what the future could hold.

In a statement, here is what the network had to say on the subject:

“Over the past four seasons, Lisa and Jonah have taken viewers on a mind-bending odyssey, raising the bar at every step. We are tremendously grateful to them, along with their immensely talented cast, producers and crew, and all of our partners at Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television. It’s been a thrill to join them on this journey.”

Meanwhile, Kilter Films (the production company ran in part by showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy) added the following:

“Making Westworld has been one of the highlights of our careers. We are deeply grateful to our extraordinary cast and crew for creating these indelible characters and brilliant worlds. We’ve been privileged to tell these stories about the future of consciousness — both human and beyond — in the brief window of time before our AI overlords forbid us from doing so.”

So what happened with this show? It’s going to take a little bit of time to properly offer an autopsy, but it feels like a casualty of the Warner Bros. Discovery deal. Viewership has been down the past couple of seasons, and you couple that with an enormous price tag. HBO’s parent company is eager to cut costs all across the board and, unfortunately, this is almost certainly what happened in this instance.

