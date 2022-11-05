The Morning Show season 3 premiere date: November hopes

Is there a chance we could learn more about The Morning Show season 3 at some point before November wraps up? We’ve heard a decent amount about the new season already, whether it be that production is already underway or that we’ve already seen some key players cast (Jon Hamm!).

So what else is there to share? When it comes to this month, honestly not that much. With the cast and crew deep into filming, for now getting these episodes done is going to be the top priority. There could be another casting update or two somewhere in here, but these sort of things are almost impossible to predict! After all, you are putting yourself in a position where you are trying to gauge whether or not a casting would give too much away about a story. That is almost impossible to gauge.

For now, this is what we think is reasonably fair to assume: We won’t get premiere date news this month. We probably won’t get premiere date news for the rest of this year. If we are lucky, something more will be announced when we get to January or February and there is a chance to see Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, and the rest of the cast back in the spring. Given that this show is a perennial Emmy contender, we do tend to think that Apple would love for it to be in consideration for some awards again. Whether or not that happens, however, remains to be seen.

If we had to place The Morning Show season 3 in the context of some of the other hits at Apple, we think that we’ll end up seeing it following the premiere of Ted Lasso (which has already been delayed) but before the start of Severance. That is just a prediction, so we will see if it holds.

