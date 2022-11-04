The Blacklist season 10: Possible season 4 parallels?

We are in the midst of a long wait at the moment to see The Blacklist season 10 on NBC and unfortunately, there is no premiere date as of yet. Rest assured here that the moment some news comes out on this subject, we will have it for you here!

For the sake of this article, though, the debate we want to have is actually rather simple: Why not talk a little more about what is out there, and the shape of things to come?

If you missed some of our most-recent reporting, then you may not be aware that Chin Han (who plays Wujing) will be around for at least a good stretch of the first several episodes. He’s in possession of Marvin’s list, and he’s not going to just show up in the premiere and hand it off to someone else. It’s starting to feel more and more like he could be a Big Bad.

Will he be the Big Bad? That remains to be seen. There is a chance that this season could adopt a similar approach to season 4, where we saw the first half geared around Alexander Kirk before giving way to a separate showdown between Reddington and Mr. Kaplan. This could especially be the case if season 10 turns out to be the final one. If there are plans for more and Han is available for most of the season, we wouldn’t mind seeing Wujing for a long time. He represents something really dangerous to Reddington right now, as he is a threat James Spader’s character will not expect. So much of his journey has revolved around him being the smartest guy in the room at just about every point, so it is always shocking when a situation emerges where that changes.

