Mayans MC season 5 premiere date: Our November hopes

Is there a chance that we’ll get a Mayans MC season 5 premiere date at some point this month? Given how season 4 concluded, we’re of course eager to get some more news as soon as humanly possible.

So is it possible that we’ll hear a ton of good stuff this month? It’s a fun thing to think about, but we do feel like it’s best to curtail some of your expectations, at least for the time being — and there are certainly some reasons for that.

For starters, we haven’t even heard that much about filming as of yet! Getting news on this has to be the first order of business. Beyond that, we could see a couple of updates when it comes to casting or figuring out some other parts of the show’s long-term future. We do think that some news on a season 5 premiere date will come this year, but more than likely not for at least a little while. There’s still so much time for FX to reveal some of that!

Our feeling, at least for now, is that they will reveal something on the new season in either the winter or early spring of next year, and then premiere the show a couple of months. That is, of course, provided that the series keeps up a similar release schedule that they have had the past couple of years. These things can be at times subject to change, mostly because the TV world is complicated and it’s fairly common for shows to be delayed — especially in this era of the global health crisis.

There’s also one other thing we hope to learn when a premiere date is announced: If season 5 is the final one. We hope that it’s not, but if it is let’s just hope news gets out there on that sooner rather than later.

