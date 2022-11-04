Barry season 4 premiere date: When to anticipate more news

For anyone out there who was not aware already, Barry season 4 is coming to HBO at some point down the road. It’s mostly a question of when.

Are we at a point now where we can start to narrow things down a little bit? We tend to think so, and for a few different reasons.

First and foremost, the Bill Hader – Henry Winkler series (is it a comedy or a drama at this point?) is currently in production on new episodes, and it has been for a little while. In the past, we’ve heard HBO’s executives note that the goal is for these episodes to be eligible for the 2023 Emmys, meaning that they would need to premiere by June 1. It feels unrealistic that they would be ready by January 15, which is when The Last of Us is going to be premiering on the network and HBO Max. The target date, at least in our mind, is in March or April alongside Succession season 4, another critically-acclaimed show hoping to make waves this Emmy season.

So when could we get at least a few more specifics? We tend to think that something could surface around the time that The Last of Us premieres, whether it be a specific date or an approximate window. The same goes for a little bit of footage. It is still possible that the show comes back a little later than expected, but we do think HBO wants to make the most out of Barry and pair it with another hit. There is probably a sense that it won’t be around forever, mostly because this is not a story suited for an eight or nine-year run.

For those who have not heard, Hader was planning to direct every Barry season 4 episode and have as big of a creative stamp on this season as possible. To get some more news on that and so much more, be sure to visit the link here.

What are you most hoping for when it comes to a Barry season 4 premiere date at HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates ahead that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

