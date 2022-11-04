Succession season 4 premiere date: An ideal announcement time

We all know at this point that Succession season 4 is coming to HBO in the spring — that much has been already confirmed. It’s mostly a matter of when, as well as when we could get some more news about it.

Is the picture on that particular subject starting to become a bit more clear? We would argue so, at least based on some of the news that we have right now.

If you missed the news earlier this week, The Last of Us is going to be premiering its nine-episode season starting on Sunday, January 15. This means that the earliest we could see Jeremy Strong and the rest of the cast return is in mid-to-late March, provided that these shows do not air at the same exact time.

We know that HBO is anticipating that The Last of Us is going to be a monster hit for them. With that in mind, they’ll probably use it to promote Succession, just as they used the finale for House of the Dragon recently to further promote it. Our feeling, at least for the time being, is that they’re going to use the premiere of the video-game adaptation to either announce a premiere date for season 4 or show a little more footage; then, they will air an official trailer at some point in its run.

For the network, doing this just makes the most logical sense. Remember, their #1 goal is to retain subscribers! The best way to convince viewers to stick around is to promote their shows on the rest of their roster. Potential new subscribers can find the trailers / other previews online after the fact.

