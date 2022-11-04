Criminal Minds: Evolution trailer revealed; CBS to air premiere

Leading up to the premiere of Criminal Minds: Evolution on Paramount+ Thanksgiving Day, let’s just say we have new stuff to celebrate.

First and foremost, how about a trailer? Below, you can take a quick look at what the streaming service has planned, and that includes some extremely dangerous threats, including some brought on by the global health crisis of the past couple of years. The goal here is for this show to look familiar and yet different — an evolution, if you will. (Sometimes, it’s fun to make jokes that are this obvious!)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for other updates on Criminal Minds!

Beyond just getting a chance to see the first two episodes on Paramount+ this Thanksgiving, CBS is also planning a little something here. The premiere is currently slated to air at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time on the network, a move clearly designed to get people subscribing to the surface. It makes sense, given that this franchise is so enormously popular — why wouldn’t the network want to milk this for everything that they can?

In general, Criminal Minds is one of the most popular global series out there; bringing the show back will obviously bring viewers to the streaming service in America, but that’s without even considering the international impact here. We expect this to be a next-level hit, and we are very much excited to see what happens. Save for Matthew Gray Gubler (who has moved on) and Daniel Henney (who is working on The Wheel of Time), every other cast member from the most-recent season of the show will be back. Hopefully, we’ll at least hear about what Reid and Simmons are up to.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Criminal Minds

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Criminal Minds: Evolution on Paramount+?

Do you think that this show can live up to the hype of the original? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







