American Horror Story: NYC episode 7: The truth about Big Daddy

As we get ourselves prepared for American Horror Story: NYC episode 7 on FX next week, has one big mystery already been resolved?

From the very start of this season, we know that there was a myriad of questions out there pertaining to Big Daddy, from who he was to what they were supposed to represent. At this point, we do think that the character is clearly a ghost and/or manifestation, as there is zero evidence otherwise. It’s also seemingly impossible that the character could have been in some of the places that he was. Take, attacking Barbara when there were cops outside the house.

We do think Big Daddy was a person, as their MIA status has been addressed on the show. Yet, the real Big Daddy may not actually be that “big” at all. Is this character actually Billy, the man who Sam and Patrick killed in episode 6? The outfit certainly matches, as does the apparent time of this character’s death on Fire Island.

The reason why the character may have his immense size is due to the weight he puts on Patrick’s conscience; this is a dark secret that he harbors a lot of guilt over. It is this immense dark cloud that likely feels like a man that size is bearing down on it. Big Daddy can serve as either a symbol of shame or his darkest demons. This is something that he is going to have to contend with over time; if he doesn’t, things are bound to get worse before they get better.

Oh, and did we mention just how bad things clearly are already? It’s hard to ignore the fact that Whitely is doing some horrible things and still is set to make his grand reveal down the road.

What do most want to see when it comes to Big Daddy on American Horror Story: NYC episode 7?

