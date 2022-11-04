Is Debbie Allen leaving Grey’s Anatomy, at least when it comes to being an on-screen presence? If you have questions or fears, we understand at this point. Based on the events of this past episode, it’s pretty easy to.

In some conversations with Tom Koracick tonight, Catherine Fox made it pretty clear that she is dying. Her cancer is no longer in remission, and she has some choices to make when it comes to her long-term care. For now, she is choosing to live her life. She doesn’t want to be in a position where she is stuck in a cancer ward or somewhere else getting constant treatment; she wants to enjoy whatever time she has left.

While we all inherently want to hope for a miracle in times like this, things aren’t looking great for Jackson’s mother, and the namesake of the foundation. Still, she wants to keep everyone as in the dark about her condition as she can. Of course, we think a lot of people will be upset about a secret being potentially kept from them, but over time they’ll come to accept that it’s her life. Because of that, she has the power and ability to make whatever choices she wants.

Regardless of whether she is involved in an on-screen capacity or not, we have a hard time thinking that Allen will ever be fully gone from this show. Remember that she’s an executive producer and also a semi-regular director behind the scenes. Her voice is critical to success of the series and we tend to think that she is also a mentor behind the scenes.

We just hope that there are going to be some chances to see Catherine again later this season. It’s not always easy when she is on the other side of the country.

What did you think about tonight’s Grey’s Anatomy episode, and do you think that Catherine is going to die soon?

