Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: A casting confirmed?

There is so much that we’re waiting to see when it comes to Ted Lasso season 3 — is another show even close to being this anticipated? We think that there are two different things that are going on that is causing so much enthusiasm and/or anxiety within this fandom.

First and foremost, you have the fact that originally, the show was supposed to be coming back to Apple TV+ this fall and a lot of people know it. This is not Stranger Things or one of those other shows you’re used to not getting on a semi-regular basis. Ted Lasso is different. Because there are also reports that this could be the final season, it is sending a lot of this curiosity into overdrive. We all want answers, and it is a simple question of when we’re going to be able to get them.

We’re still hopeful that some sort of launch date will come out by the end of the year, but it’s probably not going to happen until filming is officially wrapped: The last thing we think that Apple wants to do is have to publicly delay something. That’s why they’re probably grateful they never announced an official date or even a window at some point this year; they would’ve had to come back and correct their own, prior announcement. That’s never a fun thing to do.

So while we wait more news, can we at least offer some casting confirmation? Late last month, the information first came out that Becky Ann Baker was going to be appearing as Ted’s mom; while technically the role hasn’t been 100% confirmed, we have seen the actress on set. She is going to be one of the most important additions to this season, and it does seem like she will be paying a visit to Richmond. We hope that she’s really proud of the guy she raised, and what he has been able to do in order to help others.

