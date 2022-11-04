Alaska Daily season 1 episode 6 spoilers: A comparison piece

Are you interested in learning a little bit more about Alaska Daily season 1 episode 6? Rest assured that the Hilary Swank show is going to be coming back with another installment next week, and it’s one that will touch on some themes that are very familiar to a lot of news readers all over the world.

Why are certain stories given different levels of coverage? What makes one story more important than another? The truth is that in a perfect world, every missing persons or murder case is covered the same. However, that doesn’t happen. There is an inherent bias and in this episode, you will see Roz do her best in order to challenge that.

For some other updates on what lies ahead, all you have to do is read our full Alaska Daily season 1 episode 6 synopsis below:

“You Can’t Put a Price on A Life” – When two local women go missing, Roz grows frustrated over the lack of equal attention both cases are receiving; and Stanley agrees to have the team write a comparison piece on the two missing girls. Meanwhile, Bob gives Roz and Eileen a lead on Gloria’s case, and after they appear on local radio show “Concerned Citizens,” threats escalate to perilous new heights on a new episode of “Alaska Daily,” THURSDAY, NOV. 17 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

What is rather interesting here is that there is nothing in here suggesting that this is the “fall finale,” which is how both Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 are being promoted. This suggests to us is that another series is going to be set up to be promoted at some point in the spring.

