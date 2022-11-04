Virgin River season 5 premiere date: Hopes for November

What will we have a chance to learn about Virgin River season 5 over the month of November? Is there a reason for hope?

Of course, we are in a position with this show where we’re always going to want news as soon as humanly possible. It’s pretty hard not to, all things considered! We’re talking here about a series with a beloved audience and one that has routinely been among the most-popular at Netflix for a rather long time. There are people who are still catching up on it and with that alone in mind, we do tend to think there’s going to be a lot of effort put in to making this upcoming season as big as possible. Work has been going on with it behind the scenes for some time!

Unfortunately, this is where we do still have to come in with some of the bad news: There won’t be a lot of significant updates this month. Is it possible that we could see some behind-the-scenes updates? Sure, but we recognize that we are still several months away at this point from getting other information like a premiere date or anything else in that vein.

So when will a premiere date being announced? At the moment, we tend to think it’s coming in the spring. Unless Netflix moves up the start date from July (which seems unlikely), there is no reason to announce a date before then. You want to establish some measure of momentum in the weeks leading up to the show coming back; also, you don’t want to reveal something so far ahead that some people eventually forget.

There is one other thing we are wondering right now about season 5, and that’s tied pretty simply to a season 6: Could we also get more news on that sooner rather than later? It is a fun thing to think about.

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Virgin River season 5, including a premiere date?

