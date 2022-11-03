Ghosts season 2 episode 7 spoilers: Star of UK series signs up!

As you get yourselves prepared for Ghosts season 2 episode 7 on CBS next week, there are some fascinating things you should know. Take, for example, the fact that an actor from the UK original is going to be appearing!

Given the massive success of the show in both countries, we felt like this was something was going to be inevitable at some point, it does throw a little bit of extra fun into the proceedings. Personally, we’re pretty darn thrilled that we’re getting to see this, and we can only hope that there’s going to be a chance to see a fun story for Pete at the same time. Based on the Ghosts season 2 episode 7 synopsis below, the character has a pretty big role to play in what’s coming up:

“Dumb Deaths” – When a television documentary crew comes to Woodstone Mansion to shoot an episode of “Dumb Deaths,” Pete confronts a hard truth about the day he died, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Nov. 10 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Mathew Baynton (“Ghosts” U.K. version) guest stars as an actor portraying Pete and actress and comedian Rose Abdoo plays the documentary producer.

We especially hope that this episode has a good comedic payoff given the fact that after it airs, you are probably going to be stuck waiting a good while to see what is next. Because of the Thanksgiving holiday, the show is inevitably going to be off the air on November 24. There is a holiday episode coming later in the year, so at least you don’t have to worry about there being some sort of substantial hiatus in the reasonably near future. That will happen as get more into Christmas and New Year’s itself.

