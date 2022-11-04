Heels season 2 premiere date: Our hopes for November

Now that we’re in the month of November, is there chance to hear something more about a Heels season 2 premiere date?

If you are like us and following this show, then you know that it’s been a long time already since season 1 came on the air. Beyond that, filming’s also been wrapped for a while! We’re just in a position now where we are sitting around and waiting to see what the folks at Starz are going to do.

So is there at least a chance that we will learn something more on a start date this month? It absolutely feels that way, but a lot of it could be de dependent on one key factor: When they actually want to air it. If there is a chance that Heels comes back in January or February alongside BMF, we could easily hear something before Thanksgiving. If it is not premiering until February or March, it could be a little bit later.

Whenever a date is actually announced, let’s hope for some sort of teaser or trailer to go along with it. At the end of season 1, Jack and Ace Spade continued to find their relationship in a precarious position. The DWL managed to have a big showcase, but will this be enough to actually get themselves into a better spot in the long-term? This show brought so much depth to indie wrestling, which honestly was not something we knew all that much about beforehand. We can only hope that this story continues to prosper in this upcoming go-around, and that even more viewers discover it. Heels feels like one of those shows that with the right promotion could blow up — it’s just easier said than done when it comes to pulling that off.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Heels right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Heels season 2 over at Starz?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







