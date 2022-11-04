BMF season 2 premiere date: The earliest we could see it

We have a pretty good feeling at this point we are nearing a BMF season 2 premiere date. How could we not be? We’ve heard already that the Starz drama is coming back in January, and that means that at some point in the near future, we’re going to get an announcement.

So what will that announcement be for? We feel pretty darn hopefully at the moment that we’re going to get a premiere date and potentially a teaser / trailer at the same time. There’s so much for the network to hype now, from an escalation of the crew to some big-name guest stars.

We’ve taken a little bit of time to look at the upcoming calendar for January and in the end, there’s one day that makes way more sense than just about any other: Sunday, January 8. First things first, it makes no sense for the network to premiere something on January 1. New Year’s Day is not a good day to kick off any show, given that there are only going to be so many people available to watch. Meanwhile, January 15 is starting to become a really competitive day! Not only do you have the premiere of The Last of Us on HBO in primetime, but there’s also Your Honor on Showtime and then Mayor of Kingstown on Paramount+. That’s a lot of stuff to be worried about all at once.

Could Starz wait until January 22 or the 29th to launch this show, with some of that in mind? In theory they 100% could, but then another big question comes from that: Why? What would they really gain from keeping us all in limbo for that much time? That’s not something we consider to be all that clear at the moment. We just think that after THIS long a wait, it benefits them to get this show back out there as soon as possible.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to BMF right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to BMF season 2 over at Starz?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates that you do not want to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







