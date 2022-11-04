Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date: A time to watch

The search for a Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date at Starz is very much ongoing and while nothing may be official, we can still look for clues!

Within this particular article, we’re happy to say that we’re doing just that. Go ahead and take out your metaphorical magnifying glass; we’re going to have a pretty extended discussion when it comes to the network’s upcoming schedule.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Raising Kanan updates!

Let’s start here with a common fan theory that is out there suggesting that Ghost will not be back until BMF season 2 over — if that is the case, we could be waiting until March! Given that Starz has yet to even start promoting season 3 of the Michael Rainey Jr. drama, we don’t think that this is all that irresponsible of a prediction to make at this point. Clearly, the network is keeping their cards close to the vest for some reason; it may just because they have to reason to hurry this along with it not premiering anytime soon.

Let’s assume for a moment that BMF season 2 premieres on January 8, which is the earliest date in the month we could see it coming back. (Why would the network start it on New Year’s Day? That makes no sense.) We’ve heard that this season will have more episodes than season 1, so let’s also assume that it is ten. That means that the series would conclude on March 12, which would make Ghost set for March 19. Of course, this is provided that BMF airs an episode on Super Bowl Sunday, which is not a given. Ghost could start on March 26.

Now, remember that there are a lot of variables at play here, including that Starz could choose to air these two shows at the same time for a few weeks; one doesn’t have to directly follow the other. We just see it mostly as a way for them to keep their subscribers as long as possible. The only thing that feels close to guaranteed is that Book II won’t be coming this year. If it was, there’d already be news out there about it.

Related – Be sure to get some additional updates on Power Book II: Ghost right now

When the dust settles, what do you think that the Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date is going to be?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







